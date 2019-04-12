Reminder over disruption to Metro system as rail replacement work begins

Users of the Metro system are being reminded that services will be disrupted as track replacement work starts this weekend.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is replacing 1.6km of track in what is the first phase of an £8million project of track renewal south of the Tyne.

The work forms part of the £350million Metro all change modernisation programme.

Works will involve the removal and replacement of Metro tracks over three separate weekends.

A total of 2,300 new railway sleepers are being installed.

Tracks are taken up, new ballast is laid down, and then the new rails and sleepers are put into place.

Metro services south of the Tyne will be affected over three weekends and frequent replacement buses will be provided, as follows:

· April 13-14: No trains Monument to Hebburn/Brockley Whins

· April 19-22 (Easter weekend): No trains Gateshead Stadium to Hebburn/Brockley Whins

· May 4-6 (Bank Holiday weekend): No trains Monument to Hebburn/Brockley Whins

Replacement bus services, number 900 and 901, will be calling at or close to all Metro stations in the affected areas when the lines are closed.

Customers are advised to allow extra time if travelling through the affected areas.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “Track replacement is absolutely vital for us to secure Metro’s long term future and the next major piece of work will be in the Gateshead starting this weekend.

“This is a significant programme of works that will ensure we can run Metro services for many more years to come.

"We are working from two different site compounds, one at Felling and one at Pelaw.

"The tracks and the track bed will be taken out and replaced.

“We appreciate that customers gets frustrated when we close lined at weekends but we need to do this work and Metro is less busy at weekends.”

For more information go to www.nexus.org.uk/metro/modernisation and for live updates go to the Metro’s official Twitter page @My_Metro.