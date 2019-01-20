Repair works of more than £1million are needed to keep the Shields Ferry afloat

Work which needs to be carried out on the Shields Ferry will total more than £1.3million pound.

A meeting of The North East Joint Transport Committee on Tuesday will hear how the service needs more cash ploughed into it.

The agenda for the meeting, which will take place at 2pm in South Shields Town Hall, will look at the ferry as part of an extensive overview of transport in the area.

The minutes say: "Extensive surveys have shown that the hulls on both ferries are in good condition.

"However, the mechanical components and propulsion units are in need of critical overhaul to ensure continuity of service.

"There is also a requirement to refurbish seating, lighting and heating for customer comfort and safety."

It said that all the proposed works should be carried out over the three years 2019/20 to 2020/21 at a total estimated cost of £476,000.

The report says the ferry landings are also in need of continued investment following works over the past three years to stabilise their structural integrity, which will have cost an estimated £680,000 by the end of this financial year.

Further works to upgrade cladding, windows and external lighting is also required together with refurbishment of fuel tanks, which will have an estimated additional cost of £154,000 in the year 2019/20.