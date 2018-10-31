Replacement bus service operating after problems on Metro in South Shields

A replacement bus service is operating after a train failed on the Metro system today.

There are no trains between South Shields and Bede in either direction after a train failed in the Chichester area.

Metro tweeted: "Due to a failed train in the Chichester area we have no trains between South Shields and Bede in either direction.

"The replacement bus service will operate between South Shields and Jarrow.

"Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey."

The service has since tweeted: "A limited replacement bus service will operate between South Shields and Jarrow, and we have ticket acceptance on the 26 and 27."