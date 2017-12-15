Rescue operation underway at cliffs in South Shields

Emergency services are on the scene to carry out a rescue of a person who is on cliffs at South Shields.

Police and firefighters were called out following reports of concern for a man at Marsden cliffs, near Frenchman's Bay.

Police at Marsden in South Shields as part of a cliff rescue operation.

The situation is currently ongoing and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade are also involved.

Two fire crews from South Shields station and one from Hebburn are both in attendance.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "We had a report just after 11am today of concern for a man at Marsden Cliffs in South Shields, near Frenchman's Bay."

Fire appliances in the Coast Road, Marsden.