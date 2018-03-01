Residents urged to look out for rough sleepers in South Tyneside so help can be given

Residents across South Tyneside are being urged to keep a look out for vulnerable people and rough sleepers as the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ continues to bite.

They are wanting people to get in touch if they know or suspect someone is sleeping on the streets, so support can be given.

Out reach workers from South Tyneside Homes are already working with rough sleepers that have been identified to try and encourage them to use the support available to them.

People are being asked to report rough sleepers so help can be given by calling 0300 123 6633 and http://streetlink.org.uk

Plans are also in place to help the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Meanwhile, the council’s gritting teams have been out and about in a bid to keep people moving as heavy snowfall makes travelling treacherous.

An amber weather warning remains in place for the area with more snow expected.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “All of our available resources are out there tackling the snow. Our gritters have been treating our priority 1 network round the clock but continued snow and drifting are making driving conditions hazardous across the Borough. Please only drive if necessary and according to local conditions.

“There are disruptions to services and school closures in place. Please continue to check the Council’s website for up to date information.”

The council are urging motorists to only use the road networks if absolutely necessary and to take care and drive according to conditions.

The council says it will continue to work “flat out” to keep the borough moving.

Schools continue to remain closed and a number of council services are disrupted. Waste collections are suspended today, libraries and leisure centres are operating at reduced hours and children’s centres and STANLEY centres will remain closed.

Ocean Road and Phab Base day opportunities will be closed today and Day opportunities at Hagan Hall and Clasper Court have also been cancelled.

Community Equipment Services - critical or essential items only with a focus on supporting hospital discharges

South Shields Market will also be cancelled tomorrow.

Residents are encouraged to stay safe, keep warm and look out for others- check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses to make sure they are safe, warm and well.

For further updates from the council visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk

School closures will be updated at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/schools

For up to the minute public transport information visit www.nexus.org.uk