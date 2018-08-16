Results of hard work becomes a reality for students at St Joseph’s RC Academy

Students at a South Tyneside Academy were celebrating exam success as two years of hard work finally became a reality.

Teenagers attending St Joseph’s RC Academy have helped the school achieve another year of “pleasing” A-level results.

An impressive 11% of students gained two or more grades at A or better and 20% one or more grades at A or better.

Head of school Mike Farrell said: “Looking at the results overall, it seems this is the best set of results we have had for quite a few years. The science and maths results are particularly pleasing.

“It looks like the majority of students have achieved the grades they’ve needed for their chosen universities, jobs or apprenticeships.

“We are very pleased with the results and they reflect the hard work and dedication of both our pupils and staff and the support provided by parents and guardians.

“We had an overall pass rate of 99.7% for all exams taken and we also and saw a big improvement in terms of the progress made by the students. “Congratulations to all our students.”

The exam results came as a big relief for students who have spent the past two years working hard towards achieving the results they needed to continue on their chosen paths.

For some, it will be off to university while others have secured jobs or apprenticeships.

Jack Young is heading off to Edinburgh next month to study Maths after gaining two A*s in Maths and Further Maths and an A in Physics.

The 18-year-old from Jarrow said: “It’s been hard work but it makes it worthwhile when you see it all finally paying off.

“I saw my results on line but it was nice to come into the school and have the official confirmation in your hands.

“It is just a massive weight off my mind. I was shocked at the results, it was a surprise.”

Ben Smith will be embarking on an apprenticeship in Architectural and Construction Engineering at Gateshead College.

The 18-year-old from Hebburn achieved a C in maths, a D in Engineering and an E in Physics.

He said: “It is a sponsored degree apprentice where you are put through your education while gaining on the job experience - that’s what sold it to me.

“It has been hard work studying, but if you put the work in, it’s manageable. The A-levels are really challenging regardless what subject you’re doing.

“When I was looking, I realised I didn’t want to go to university, so I decided to look at what else was out there.

“I start in September for three years. As yet I’m not sure what it is I want to do as there is different areas of engineering, so we will see.”