Rising mixed martial arts star Cal Ellenor gets Master Debonair make-over

Things are looking good for Sunderland mixed martial artist Cal Ellenor.

Cal aka ‘Cal Pacino’ will hope to cement his reputation as as one of the sport's up and coming stars as he fights for the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) Interim Bantamweight World Title in Cape Town, South Africa, next weekend.

A run of just one defeat in eight professional bouts has seen him climb the rankings and earn the chance to challenge Port Elizabeth’s Luthando Biko for the vacant title

His achievements have not gone unnoticed at home and now he is being sponsored by award-winning East Boldon menswear retailer Master Debonair.

Cal will be suited and booted for his pre-fight media obligations by the team and also features as part of the brand's ever popular ‘Sartorial Seven’.

The 27-year-old, from Roker, is fighting under the EFC banner for the third time, after submitting Faeez Jacobs in the first round of his second bout.

Fighting out of Team Fish Tank (TFT) Sunderland, he boasts an impressive record of seven wins and one loss in eight professional bouts, with six first-round finishes.

"I fought for the second time in South Africa in March," he said.

"It’s an absolutely incredible place and the atmosphere in my last fight was electric especially coming away with a fantastic win.

"I’m planning on doing the same next month and bringing back a world title to the North East.

"I’d like to say a personal thanks to Eve and Simon at Master Debonair for bringing me on board and showing me continued support through my MMA journey, while keeping me looking dapper in front of the cameras.”

Eve Whitaker, creative director at Master Debonair said: “Cal is a talented guy. It’s been a privilege to support him on his quest for world title glory and we’re sure he can go all the way to the highest levels in the sport."

