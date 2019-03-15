Rivelino to play in aid of South Shields-based Parkinson’s support group

A singer with a popular South Tyneside band is aiming to raise the profile of a support group for people with Parkinson’s after turning to them for help and advice.

Graham Todd, who sings with the band Rivelino, has taken the cause to his heart following his wife’s diagnosis of the long-term degenerative disorder, six years ago.

The 59-year-old from South Shields was touched by the support offered to his wife, Lynne, 61, by the South Tyneside branch of Parkinson’s UK, which has fuelled his desire to give something back.

Now, with the help of his bandmates and the support of the White Horse in Quarry Lane, he is aiming to raise both funds and awareness of the group with a fun-filled night of music tomorrow, from 7pm.

Mr Todd said: “My wife was diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago and attends exercise classes run by the branch and its monthly meetings.

“We didn’t really know much about the group in the beginning.

“It’s such a shame there are people out there, diagnosed with Parkinson’s, who are missing out on support.”

The South Tyneside branch of Parkinson’s UK was launched in 2013 by volunteers. It currently has 20-30 members and provides support for people with Parkinson’s and their partners and carers through information sharing, one-to-one support, campaigning for services and raising awareness of the disease.

A raffle will take place on the night.

For branch details call John Shone on 07564 278 020 or for exercise classes call Zoe Glendenning on 07470 470 297.