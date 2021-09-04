Crews were called to assist with a casualty aboard the Disney Magic. Pictures: Tynemouth RNLI.

Tynemouth RNLI received a call-out at 8.55pm on Friday, September 3 to conduct a casualty transfer from the luxury ship, which spent the day at Port of Tyne.

The vessel had an estimated departure time of 7.30pm, after arriving in the Tyne that morning.

A statement, posted on the RNLI’s Facebook page, said: “The casualty had dislocated their shoulder while on board and had been treated by the ship’s doctor.

“Tynemouth's all-weather lifeboat Osier made its [way] and pulled up on the starboard side of the ship to await the casualty transfer.”

The patient was given pain relief the crew before being transported back to Tynemouth Lifeboat Station, where Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade then took them to hospital.

The RNLI’s statement added: ”The lifeboat was made ready for service again at 9.45pm. Remember, if you need any assistance call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

