RNLI scrambled after reports of car going over cliffs - but incident proves to be false alarm

RNLI volunteers were scrambled late last night after reports of a car going over the cliffs.

Sunderland RNLI's D Class lifeboat was deployed at at 11.40pm after reports of a car potentially going over the cliffs near Lizard Point., but the incident proved to be a false alarm.

A spokesman said: "On arrival our volunteers supported by police and coastguards were unable to locate a vehicle, so a shoreline search was progressed.

"After completing a full search with nothing found, the incident was closed and our volunteers were released to return back to station."