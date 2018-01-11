RNLI seeks lifeguards to keep beaches safe this summer

Lifeguards are being sought to help ensure beaches in the North East remain safe this summer.

The RNLI is searching for new recruits as it aims to reduce the number of people who drown on the coasts of the region.

Face-to-face fundraisers who will provide safety advice to beach-goers are also being looked for as part of the recruitment drive.

RNLI lifeguards patrol over 240 beaches around the UK and Channel Islands, and in 2016, they saved 127 lives and helped 20,538 people.

Successful applicants will receive full training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, as well as developing transferable skills.

RNLI area lifesaving manager Ben Mitchell said: "Working as a lifeguard has got to be one of the best summer jobs – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

"But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public enjoy it in the safest possible way.

"This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head.

"We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to draw on their training and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

"It is an incredibly rewarding role."

The RNLI is also recruiting face-to-face fundraisers, who will work alongside lifeguards to provide beach visitors with important safety advice.

RNLI face to face fundraising manager Callum Moffat said: "A good fundraiser generally has to be friendly and relaxed, but also energetic, able to talk to anyone and be passionate about what they do.

"We provide quality training which ensures new fundraisers feel confident and capable in the role.

"Developing new skills and working in a team at the beach for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs."

To find out more and apply to be part of the RNLI team, visit https://summerjobs.rnli.org/ or search for #BestSummerJob on Facebook and Twitter.