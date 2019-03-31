Road closed after crash leaves building in danger of collapse

A road has been closed after an accident badly damaged a building and left it in danger of collapsing

The A1018 Sunderland Road in Cleadon, has been closed since around 3am this morning and remains blocked to traffic in both directions.

The damage at All Saints Church Hall in Cleadon

Police say the road has been closed as a safety measure after the vehicle hit All Saints Church Hall.

The building has suffered extensive damage and the road will remain closed until it can be made safe.

No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area where possible.

The accident has left a gaping hole in the front of the building and a safety rail between the road and pavement has been flattened.

A police spokesman said: "The church hall was hit by a vehicle at about 3am this morning and has been badly damaged.

"No-one was hurt in the incident but the building is insecure and we have closed the road subject to an inspection by structural engineers.

"The local authority have been informed and are establishing the safety of the building."

He added: "We thank people for their patience."