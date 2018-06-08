Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, June 9, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Tyneside area include the following:

Western Approach, South Shields: Lane narrow for major highway improvements, until September 7.

Cleadon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals for overhead line and pole replacements, June 23 to September 24.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for cable installations, July 2 to September 3.

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, July 12 to January 10, 2019, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Benton Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for level crossing maintenance, September 8-9, 10pm to 8am.

Monkton Lane and Wood Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement works, June 11 to 29.

Station Approach, East Boldon: Temporary obstruction boards for level crossing maintenance, June 5, 8, 10, 11.

Bede Burn Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for electric cable works, June 11-22.

Benton Road, South Shields: Temporary obstruction boards for level crossing maintenance, July 10-12. Ocean Road, South Shields: Road closure for electric bollards installation, until July 6.

A19 Testo’s roundabout to Downhill Lane, Boldon Colliery: Southbound carriageway closure for street lighting works on July 9, July 26 and September 15, from 8pm to 6am.

A19 Testo’s roundabout to Tyne Tunnel: Northbound carriageway closure for resurfacing, from August 5 to August 23 – Sunday to Friday only – from 8pm to 6am.

Ocean Road, South Shields, Anderson Street to Fowler Street: All day road closure for electric bollards installation, until July 6.