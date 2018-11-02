Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, November 3, across South Shields

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

Ongoing roadworks in Jarrow Road.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

Hedgeley Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 1-3.

Bywell Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 5, 8am-6pm.

East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.

South Crescent: Road closure for carriageway surfacing, November 8-9.

Boldon Lane: Temporary traffic signals for electric cabling works, November 4, 8am-6pm.

Cavalier View: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 7-8, 8am-6pm.

The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.

Crossgate: Priority working/give and take signs for carriageway works, until November 30.

Park Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25.

Beaufront Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacng works, November 15-16.

The Nook: Road closure for maintenance works to telecoms mast, November 12-15.

Timings are approximate and subject to change.