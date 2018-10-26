Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, October 27, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:
Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.
Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.
Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.
Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.
Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.
High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.
Lizard Lane: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, until October 31, 8am-6pm.
Hedgeley Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 1-3.
Bywell Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 5, 8am-6pm.
East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.
South Crescent: Road closure for carriageway surfacing, November 8-9.
Boldon Lane: Temporary traffic signals for electric cabling works, November 4, 8am-6pm.
Cavalier View: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 7-8, 8am-6pm.
The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.