Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Saturday, October 27, in the South Shields area

Ongoing roadworks in Sea Road, South Shields.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

Lizard Lane: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, until October 31, 8am-6pm.

Hedgeley Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 1-3.

Bywell Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 5, 8am-6pm.

East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.

South Crescent: Road closure for carriageway surfacing, November 8-9.

Boldon Lane: Temporary traffic signals for electric cabling works, November 4, 8am-6pm.

Cavalier View: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 7-8, 8am-6pm.

The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.