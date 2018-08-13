Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Tuesday, August 14, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Tyneside area include the following:

Western Approach, South Shields: Lane narrow for major highway improvements, until September 7.

Cleadon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals for overhead line and pole replacements, June 23 to September 24.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for cable installations, July 2 to September 3.

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, July 12 to January 10, 2019, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Benton Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for level crossing maintenance, September 8-9, 10pm to 8am.

A19 Testo’s roundabout to Downhill Lane, Boldon Colliery: Southbound carriageway closure for street lighting works on July 9, July 26 and September 15, from 8pm to 6am.

A19 Testo’s roundabout to Tyne Tunnel: Northbound carriageway closure for resurfacing, from August 5 to August 23 – Sunday to Friday only – from 8pm to 6am.

Downhill Lane, West Boldon: Road closure, bridge repair works.

Galsworthy Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement works, until September 7.

York Avenue, Jarrow: Southbound carriageway closure for pedestrian crossing construction, August 13-19.

Benton Road: Road closure for level crossing maintenance, October 1-2.

Station Road: Road closure for level crossing maintenance, October 3-4.

Sutton Way: Road closure for sewage inspection, August 27-31.

Leam Lane: A184 Whitemare Pool R/A to A194 Lindisfarne R/A, Northbound and Southbound road closures for carriageway resurfacing, August 29-30.

Newcastle Road: Multiway traffic signals for carriageway remedial works, September 16.

Chaytor Street: Temporary traffic signals for power cabling works, until September 24.