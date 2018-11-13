Roadworks latest: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, November 14, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

New roadworks at The Nook.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.

The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.

Crossgate: Priority working/give and take signs for carriageway works, until November 30.

Park Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25.

Beaufront Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, November 15-16.

The Nook (behind the shops): Road closure for maintenance works to telecoms mast, November 12-15.

New Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer cleansing, November 10, 9.30am-2pm.

Henderson Road: Temporary traffic signals for carriageway works, December 5-7, 9.30am to 3pm.

Chesterton Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, until November 27.

Robert’s Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, December November 28-29.

Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.