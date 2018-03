Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays in South Tyneside on Wednesday

Here’s a list of the latest roadworks which could cause you delays in South Tyneside on Wednesday.

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Western Approach/Jarrow Road/Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon, Moor Lane Junction: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacements, April 7-21.

A19 Northbound A1231 Hylton Grange To A1290 Downhill Lane: Carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 8-20.

Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Lukes Lane, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for housing reconstruction, until June 4.

A19 Southbound A1290 Downhill Lane to A1231 Hylton Grange: Southbound carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, April 22 to May 4.

Western Approach, South Shields: Lane narrow for major highway improvements, until September 7.

Newcastle Road, West Boldon: Temporary traffic signals for overhead powerline maintenance, Sunday April 8, 9am-4pm.

Bede Burn Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for BT cabling works, until April 10.

Boldon Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for electric cabling works, 14-15 and 24-25 April.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Lane closure for carriageway patching, until April 6.

Hill Park Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for water mains repairs, until March 30.