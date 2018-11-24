Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays in South Shields from November 25

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks int the South Shields area include the following:
Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.
Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.
Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.
East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.
The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.
Crossgate: Priority working/give and take signs for carriageway works, until November 30.
Park Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25.
Henderson Road: Temporary traffic signals for carriageway works, December 5-7, 9.30am to 3pm.
Chesterton Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, until November 27.
Robert’s Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, December November 28-29.
Westoe Road: Bus lane closure for installation of telecones, until December 11.
Chichester Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, December 2, 8am to 6pm.
East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of concrete bays, until November 28.
Dean Road: Temporary traffic signals for carriageway patching works, November 26, 8am to 6pm.
Wharton Street: Road closure for gas mains replacement, November 26 to December 2.
Roberts Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, November 28-29.
Please note all times are approximate and subject to change.