Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Saturday, October 20, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

Harton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement, October 8-21.

Tynemouth Road: Road closure for telecommunications works, October 17-19.

Tynemouth Road, Jarrow: Road closure for telecommunications works, October 8-10 and October 17-19.

Crossgate: Priority working, give and take signs for carriageway works, until October 28.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Front Street: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, until October 21.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Bede Burn Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, October 22-24.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

York Avenue: Temporary traffic lights for carriageway resurfacing, October 28, 9.30am-3.30pm.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

Lizard Lane: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, 8am-6pm.

Please not timings are approximate and are subject to change.