Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Saturday, October 20, in the South Shields area

Roadworks are ongoing in Crossgate, South Shields.
Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

Harton Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement, October 8-21.

Tynemouth Road: Road closure for telecommunications works, October 17-19.

Tynemouth Road, Jarrow: Road closure for telecommunications works, October 8-10 and October 17-19.

Crossgate: Priority working, give and take signs for carriageway works, until October 28.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Front Street: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, until October 21.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Bede Burn Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, October 22-24.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

York Avenue: Temporary traffic lights for carriageway resurfacing, October 28, 9.30am-3.30pm.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

Lizard Lane: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, 8am-6pm.

Please not timings are approximate and are subject to change.