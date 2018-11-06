Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Wednesday, November 7, in the South Shields area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

New roadworks are starting in Crossgate, South Shields.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriageway, November 7-28.

South Crescent: Road closure for carriageway surfacing, November 8-9.

Cavalier View: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 7-8, 8am-6pm.

The Lonnen: Road closure for carriageway surfacing works, November 12-26.

Crossgate: Priority working/give and take signs for carriageway works, until November 30.

Park Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, Sunday, November 18 and Sunday, November 25.

Beaufront Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, November 15-16.

The Nook: Road closure for maintenance works to telecoms mast, November 12-15.

New Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer cleansing, November 10, 9.30am-2pm.

Please note all timings are approximate and subject to change.