Roadworks warnings: Where to expect delays in the South Shields area from December 16

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the South Shields area include the following:
Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.
Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvements, until January 2019.
Robert’s Terrace: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, December 28-29.
Hedworth Lane: Road lane for vegetation clearance to bridge abutments, February 15-16.
Crossgate: Priority working/give and take signs for carriageway works, until February 1.
Mile End Road: Temporary traffic signals for new sewer connection, January 7-25.
Newcastle Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement works, January 21 to February 22.
Argyle Street: Temporary traffic signals for manhole cover repairs, until December 13.
Ford Crescent: Several short length road closures for concrete road bays reconstruction, January 7-25.
Colchester Street: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, January 8 only, 8am to 6pm.
Porlock Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, January 7, 8am to 6pm.
Fieldway: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, January 9 to 11, 8am to 6pm.
Maple Street: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, January 10 to 11, 8am to 6pm.
Monkton Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, January 10, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Station Road: Road closure for level crossing maintenance, January 16, 00.20-5.10am.
St Jude's Terrace: Road closure for concrete road bays reconstruction, January 7-14.
Please note timings are approximate and subject to change.