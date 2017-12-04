Rob's song is poignant tribute to murdered Sunderland teacher

A Sunderland singer-songwriter has written a tune in tribute to a much-loved school teacher who was murdered by her husband.

Julie Parkin was stabbed to death by her husband at their home in Castletown in June.

Floral tributes have been left outside the school.

Adam Parkin has since been jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years after he pleaded guilty to murder and the attempted murder of another person.

The mum-of-two worked as a teacher at West Boldon Primary School and now Rob Burlinson has penned a song about the void she has left behind.

The 28-year-old, who was helped by his father and fellow musician Rob Snr, 54, with the arrangement of the piece, said he wanted to express the sadness felt by pupils.

"A family friend I have known all my life has kids at the school," said the dad-of-two, from Town End Farm.

Rob Burlinson.

"I got the idea to write the song, but I didn't want to publish it anywhere until the family gave it the nod.

"I love writing songs so I said to the school that I would write it.

"It took me an hour-and-a-half to write and then my dad has done the mixing and mastering and made it sound really good."

Rob said he had intended to release the song in September, but was delayed by a family bereavement.

"I have two kids and a full-time job, but I have a studio in my loft conversion and from 5pm until 9pm on a Sunday, that's my time, when I write my music. It was during one of those sessions that the song came about," he said.

"The way the song was written, I didn't know her personally, so it's about how much of a big miss she is for all the kids from the school.

"I've been told she always had a smile on her face and was very lively.

"So I wrote about how much she is going to be missed in the corridors of the school.

He added: "I sent it to the school and they played it for the teachers. They were all crying.

"I was nervous about the immediate family.

"I was really nervous waiting for the family feedback, but it's been all good.

"The response I've had is nothing but good. I have had messages from people who I don't know

"Some of the teachers sent me long messages."

Following the sentencing of her killer, the family of Julie paid tribute to a "beautiful girl"

A family statement read: "This has been the hardest year of our lives. We still cannot comprehend what has happened or why Adam killed our beautiful girl.

"For us now, as a family we have to try and figure out how we move on from this. We have to be strong together for the children as they are our absolute priority now. We want to be able to continue the unconditional and devoted love and support Julie always had for them and always keep their Mam alive in all of our hearts and memories.

"We want to truly thank those who have supported us during this extremely difficult time. The police have kept us updated through every step of this investigation and their support has been invaluable to us. I also want to thank all our family, friends and particular the pupils and teachers at West Boldon Primary School for all their lovely messages and support, who have also suffered the loss of Julie. She was such a well loved person in the community and her death has left a huge void for all of us."