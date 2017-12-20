Royal Mail reminder over last postal dates

Today is the last chance for people sending second class mail to make sure it arrives by Christmas, say Post Office chiefs.

The deadline for first class mail is tomorrow and special delivery customers have until Friday.

The deadlines came as South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck visited postal workers in South Shields to pass on Christmas greetings.

Christmas is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year and Mrs Lewell-Buck saw the hard work local postal workers put in to sort and deliver festive mail

Mrs Lewell-Buck was shown around the office by delivery office manager, Peter Stephenson, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in South Shields over the Christmas period.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas.

“It was great to meet the team here at South Shields and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Mr Stephenson said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas cards, letters and parcels.

“We are grateful that Emma visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early so that friends and family have longer to enjoy their Christmas greetings and to please also use the postcode as this helps us greatly in the job that we do at this busy time.”

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit: www.royalmail.com/merrychristmas or call 03457 740 740.