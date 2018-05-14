Rugby player dies and team mate hospitalised on international tour in Sri Lanka

A Durham City RFC rugby player has sadly died after suffering from breathing problems while his team was on tour in Sri Lanka.

The man along with a team mate both suffered from non-rugby related breathing problems and were admitted to hospital.

One player subsequently died and his team mate remains in hospital.

Officials from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office are supporting the club and the families of both players and are in contact with Sri Lankan medical services.

A spokeswoman for Durham City RFC said: "Whilst touring Sri Lanka two members of the party suffered non-rugby related breathing problems and were admitted to hospital.

"Subsequently, one of the two has died and one remains in hospital.

"We ask the media to respect the privacy of the families at this very difficult time.

"A further statement will be issued in due course".

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Sri Lanka, and are in contact with the Sri Lankan hospital services.

“We are assisting the family of a British man who has been hospitalised in Sri Lanka, and are in contact with the Sri Lankan medical services."