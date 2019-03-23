Running to raise cash for young South Shields footballers and community group

Young footballers and members of a community group have launched a rallying call for people to get behind their latest fundraising venture.

Harton and Westoe Minors under 10s and Waves have joined forces to host a sponsored run followed by an fun-filled evening of entertainment on Sunday, April 7.

Last year, around 200 people took part in the event, held at the New Crown pub, helping to raise £3,000 which was split between the two groups.

The cash helped the young footballers to compete in a tournament in Blackpool, while Waves - which provides a weekly drop-in activities for young people with special needs and their families - were able to take those who use their services away for a residential weekend.

Now organisers hope this event will be even bigger and better than last year.

Football coach, Andy Green, said; “Last year we had about 200 people take part in the run. We had a great mix of ages and abilities and it was just a fun day,

“This year we are making it even bigger with much more entertainment and we would love as many people as possible to come down and support the event even if they are not taking part in the run itself.”

Those taking part in the 2.1 mile run or walk will set off from the New Crown, on Mowbray Road, and head down to Colmans Seafood Temple, along to Frenchman’s Bay, before finishing back at the pub.

The event is being sponsored by the New Crown and Powerhouse Gym who have helped to organise the official finish line and water stations.

Entry to the fun run, which sets off at 1pm, is £10 per person or £25 for a family with participants receiving a hotdog, drink and medal at the end.

Harton and Westoe Minors under 10s train at Harton Academy on Wednesday from 6pm, and compete in matches at Silksworth. They are on the lookout for new players as they move up to play in nine-a-side matches.

Waves is based at Bilton Hall in Low Simonside, Jarrow. Sessions are held on Saturdays noon until 4pm.

For information on the sponsored run or the football team, call Andy on 07860 430 241.