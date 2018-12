Motorists have been asked to leave extra time for their journeys after a five-vehicle collision on the A1(M).

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 61 at Bowburn and junction 62 at Carrville in Durham.

Highways England has said reports came in the road was blocked, with the lanes now clear thanks to the work of its officers and members of Durham Constabulary road policing team.

Its maps have shown traffic is very heavy in the area.