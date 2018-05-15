Safety alert after South Shields pupil approached by men

Pupils at a South Tyneside school have been warned to remain vigilant after a student claimed she was approached by two men in a car as she walked home.

Messages have been sent to parents of youngsters who attend Mortimer Community College in Reading Road, South Shields, today.

In it, they describe how the student was approached by two men in a silver car asking her if she wanted to a lift.

The school went on to ask that pupils remain vigilant when going to and from school.

Headteacher Simon Hignett said: “We take our students safety very, very seriously and we have been liaising with the police since we were passed the information.”

Police have been informed of the incident.

Acting Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Prested said: “We have been made aware of the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”