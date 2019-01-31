Safety alert over Lynx gift sets which it is feared could cause fires

Two Lynx gift sets that come with shower speakers have been recalled due to safety fears.

Anyone who bought or received a Lynx The Golden Year with exclusive floating shower speaker or Lynx Black set with exclusive floating shower speaker are being urged to stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer.

It is due to a defective charging cable which may overheat, posing a risk to the user.

Charity Electrical Safety First stated: "If you have an affected product stop using it immediately and contact the Lynx/Unilever customer careline on: Freephone 0800 146 252

"Electrical Safety First strongly recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer."

Cleveland Fire Brigade have shared the product recall on social media.