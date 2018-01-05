Sale of Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s clothes raises thousands for charity

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s second hand clothes have raised more than £6,000 for a South Tyneside charity.

The 25-year-old from South Shields has been donating a range of her clothes to Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency, in South Shields, which sells them on to fans around the world to raise funds for Cancer Connections.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is a Cancer Connections patron.

Jade is a patron of the charity, which is based on Harton Lane, South Shields and helps people affected by cancer.

Over the last year the star has been giving clothes and accessories - ranging from custom made stage outfits to one-of-a-kind designer pieces and items from top high street stores - to the shop, based on Wharton Street, South Shields.

Kerrie Katopodis, who runs Empire and is the owner of Club del Mar in South Shields, said hundreds of Jade’s clothes have been sold, raising £6,500 for Cancer Connections in the last 12 months since the initiative was launched.

She said: “I became friends with Jade and her family when Jade had her 21st birthday at Club del Mar and since then we have done things to help each other out.

One of the items which was up for sale at Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency.

“Jade’s mam Norma said that Jade had all these clothes going to waste and the house was getting overcrowded, and said what can we do them.

“So we decided to sell them for Cancer Connections. “Items generally sell for £25 to £30, but the most expensive item we have sold was a stage outfit for £250.

“But nearly all of them are bespoke and custom made pieces of clothing and some of the items are priceless.

“Only 5% of sales come from people in the town, most of the pieces are sold worldwide, to people in places such as Mexico, America, Argentine, Hong Kong and Russia.

Jade Thirlwall wearing one of the items donated to Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency.

“I even had a phone call from a woman who had come from New York to the shop to buy several items.”

Most of the pieces are sold online via the store’s official Facebook page and each item comes with a thank you card signed by Jade herself thanking people for the donation.

Many items also come with photographs of Jade wearing the clothes and details of when and where she wore it.

Kerrie said that many of the customers are young fans of the singer, adding: “Jade has a lot of time for people and Cancer Connections are so overwhelmed by the amount raised, they are really grateful.

One of Jade Thirlwall's dresses donated to the store.

Jades mam Norma Thirlwall also praised her daughters generosity, days after her daughter bought her a brand new Mini Cooper car for Christmas.

She said: “It is lovely that she is so generous and kind hearted.

“She is the patron of Cancer Connections and is really involved.

“She is so giving and loves to give rather than receive.”

To find out more search Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency on Facebook and Instagram.

Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency posts photos of Jade's clothes which are up for sale.

Jade Thirlwall wearing one of the dresses donated to Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency.

Cancer Connections co-founder Deborah Roberts, with Jade's mum Norma Thirlwall and Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency owner Kerrie Katopodis.