Santa call for annual South Shields charity fun run

A shout out has been made for Santas to take part in a festive-inspired fun run in aid of a charity helping homeless people in South Tyneside.

Running enthusiast Luke Adams is hoping to beat last year’s participant numbers when he holds his annual event on Sunday at the Dragon at the seafront.

Luke Adams (left) with Stuart Meikle of South Tyneside Churches Key Project who will benefit from the annual charity Santa Fun Run next Sunday.

The festive fun run is now in its fourth year and will once again be raising the profile of the Key Project.

Those wishing to take part are asked to bring along either a food or toiletry item as their entry fee which will be donated to the charity.

The Key Project provides advice, support and accommodation to young people aged 16 to 25 who are experiencing hardship or are being threatened with being made homeless.

Each year, the charity provides help and support to up to 100 young people.

Mr Adams said: “We had such a great response last year with lots of donations made, but we would love to see more people taking part and joining in the fun by getting dressed up.

“It is such a great community event the whole family can get involved in no matter what their fitness level.

“We have two runs, a 1k run for children and beginners and a 5k run. But people can go at their own pace.

“For those looking for an incentive to start running this is also a good place to start.”

Registration opens at 8.30am at the New Crown Pub with the run starting at 9.30am.

Jo Benham-Brown said: “We are delighted Luke and his group of runners have once again chosen to support our charity this Christmas.

“We were delighted with the turn out and donations last year which enabled us to support lots of disadvantaged young people in South Tyneside.

“As a charity we rely heavily on the support of our community and it’s reassuring to see so many local people willing to get involved and take an active part in the work we seek to do surrounding youth homelessness and poverty.”

People can register for the run on the day, however, if they can Mr Adams says it’s advisable to register beforehand by visiting the Run, Eat, Sleep website.

To register and for information on the types of donations needed visit runeatsleep.co.uk/keyproject/

For information on the charity visit www.keyproject.org.uk/keyproject