Santa Claus and his grotto arrive in Sunderland today - here's where to meet him and how much it costs

Santa Claus is coming to town - and we know exactly when you can catch him for a Christmas wish in Sunderland.

The man in the red suit has announced he's setting up his grotto at The Bridges shopping centre in the city today (Thursday, November 15) - and he'll be there all the way until Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus will be in Central Square until Christmas Eve.

If you're popping into the Disney Store for a spot of present-buying, you'll spot him right outside taking a shopping break of his own.

Admission to see Santa in his grotto is £2, with 50p going to Rotary SR1.

The Bridges will also have a special post box in the centre for anyone who wants to post a letter to Santa this Christmas.

It's the quickest way to make sure the letter reaches the North Pole on time!