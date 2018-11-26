Santa Claus is coming to South Tyneside - here’s how you can help his fundraising mission this Christmas

Kind-hearted Darren Murphy is hoping his festive alter ego will help raise funds for charity as he takes on the role of Santa Claus in the run up to Christmas.

For the past five years, the dad-of-four has dressed up as Father Christmas in aid of good causes around South Tyneside.

It’s great seeing the children’s faces light up Darren Murphy

This year, he has chosen Odd Socks - a new foundation created by mums Lynsey Baxter and Nichola Winthrop to support families of youngsters with disabilities.

The 36-year-old, who works as a security guard, will be donning his Santa Claus outfit at a range of festive events in a bid to raise cash for the cause.

Darren said: “I have been doing this for five years now and each year I chose a different charity or good cause to raise money for.

“It’s great being Santa and it’s great seeing the children’s faces light up when they see you, but the fact I can raise money for good causes by doing it, you can’t describe the feeling.”

Santa will be at a variety of events in the run up to Christmas.

On Monday November 26 he will be at the Candy Bar, Station Road, Hebburn from 3pm until 6pm.

On Saturday December 1, he will be at Lukes Lane Community Centre, Hebburn from 3pm until 4pm for the Odd Socks Festive Fayre and at the Odd Socks Polar Express event on Saturday December 15, also at Lukes Lane Community Centre.

And On Sunday December 16, he will be at Pretty Ambition Bath Bomb shop in Jarrow.

Odd Socks co-founder Nichola Winthrop said: “We’re both delighted Darren has chosen Odd Socks to raise money for us. We can’t thank him enough for what he is doing.”

Monies raised by Darren will be used to buy equipment and to fund activities for young people with disabilities and their families.

For details on Odd Socks or information on tickets for the Polar Express night visit the facebook page Odd Socks Foundation.