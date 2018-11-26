Santa Paws returns for Christmas 2018 - and we want to meet your festive friends

You may have your Christmas outfit all sorted, but don’t forget to get your pets all kitted out for the season too!

December 25 is just around the corner, and that means Santa Paws is back again for another year.

Santa Paws. Fergus and Piper. Picture: Gillian Henderson and Kate Anderson.

We’re on the hunt for festive felines, mutts under the mistletoe and all of your other pets with a penchant for anything Christmassy.

So dig out their festive hats, that trusty string of tinsel or their favourite light-up collar.

We can’t wait to see your Christmas-themed pet pics - and you never know, you might even become our winner.

Our judges will sort through all of your pictures and select a top 10. There will then be an online vote to crown our Santa Paws champion!

Santa Paws. Missy and Billy. Picture: Rachel Moreton.

How to get involved

Get your pet in their Christmas gear and snap a purrfect photo to send in to us.

Don’t forget to include the animal’s name, your name, and where you live!

There are a number of ways to get your pictures to us.

Santa Paws. Monty. Picture: Julie Newport.

Email: gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shieldsgazette

Twitter: @ShieldsGazette