Santa's coming to Sunderland - this is where you can see him and how much it costs

Santa Claus has announced when he is visiting the Bridges in Sunderland.
Santa Claus has announced when he is visiting the Bridges in Sunderland.

Santa Claus is coming to town - and we know exactly when you can catch him for a Christmas wish in Sunderland.

The man in the red suit has announced he's setting up his grotto at The Bridges shopping centre in the city next week - and he'll be there all the way until Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus will be in Central Square from Thursday, November 15 until December 24.

More festive fun: Everything you need to know about Sunderland's Christmas lights switch-on

If you're popping into the Disney Store for a spot of present-buying, you'll spot him right outside taking a shopping break of his own.

Admission to see Santa in his grotto is £2, with 50p going to Rotary SR1.

Will you be taking your children to the grotto?

Will you be taking your children to the grotto?

Read more: Jamie Lomas announced as part of cast for Peter Pan panto at Sunderland Empire this Christmas

The Bridges will also have a special post box in the centre for anyone who wants to post a letter to Santa this Christmas.

It's the quickest way to make sure the letter reaches the North Pole on time!

A magical visit from Santa.

A magical visit from Santa.