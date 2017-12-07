Santa set to step on board the Shields Ferry to meet youngsters

Excited youngsters are set to get the chance to meet Santa Claus on the Shields Ferry next week.

A Santa's Grotto will be hosted on board the vessel on Monday between 3pm and 7pm.

It has been organised by Nexus, the public body which owns the ferry, and refreshments will be served on board.

Santa will meet children on the ferry's scheduled river crossings

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said: “We’re really looking forward to some festive fun on board the ferry with the visit of Santa.

"This will be a really great event for all the family and everyone is welcome to pop down.