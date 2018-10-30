Scheme launched by South Tyneside Green Party aims to keep streets clean

People across South Tyneside are being urged to ‘adopt’ their street as part of a clean-up campaign.

The project launched by green party campaigner comes after a door-knocking exercise revealed litter was one of the main concerns of residents. The ‘adoptmystreet’ scheme aims to rally people to take more control over the rubbish blighting the street and back lanes where they live.

Although the site has only been going for just over a month, people all over South Tyneside have got involved. David Francis

It is also hoped it will help build stronger communities while making the borough tidier.

South Tyneside Green Party campaigner David Francis said: “Having organised and taken part in many litter-pick events over the last few years, I got into the habit of doing a regular individual litter pick focused on a couple of blocks in my own street. In talking to a few like-minded people, I realised that if enough people did this, we could transform our towns and hopefully build a stronger sense of community at the same time. I’ve been really pleased to see how many people have signed up.”

The scheme works by people adopting their street or block and pledge to take on regular litter-picks to keep it tidy. Volunteers are also encouraged to report flytipping or hazardous waste to the authorities.

He added: “It is hoped that in addition to tackling the litter on our streets, volunteers will set a positive example, causing people to think twice before dropping litter themselves”

“Although the site has only been going for just over a month, people all over South Tyneside have got involved. They are clearly spreading the word because we also have volunteers as far away as Bournemouth. It is really encouraging to see that rather than just complaining, people are taking positive action to improve their local areas”

For more information or to sign up to the scheme, visit www.adoptmystreet.org