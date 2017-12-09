School celebrates Investors in People award

Staff and governors at a South Tyneside School are celebrating being presented with a prestigious award.

Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Jarrow has received an Investors in People award after being assessed in three key areas of leading, support and improvement.

We were delighted to receive this Award, as it enforces our commitment to our staff Chris Rue

The results showed the school met the standard but also excelled in some of the areas looked at by inspectors.

The accolade sets the standard for better people management and is seen as a sign of a great employer, outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to sustainability.

Over 10,000 organisations across 78 countries worldwide have achieved the Investors in People award.

Headteacher Chris Rue said: “We were delighted to receive this Award, as it enforces our commitment to our staff and we are proud to have this on display in our school.

“We will work on the recommendations to ensure we continue to develop further in key performance areas.”

The assessment showed following the chance in headteacher, the leadership team have shown commitment to support the team through the change and ensure staff are valued.

It also recognised the school sees people are important and critical to its success and have channels to feedback.

The school, based in Clervaux Terrace, now has the potential to progress further through the standard over the next three years on their journey for improvement.

Epinay Business & Enterprise School caters for children and young people from four–19 years of age with a wide range of special educational and complex needs including moderate learning difficulties, emotional, social and behavioural difficulties and some children with severe learning difficulties.