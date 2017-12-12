School is officially world class after wowing award judges

A South Tyneside school is celebrating being dubbed world class.

Staff and students at Whitburn Church of England Academy are thrilled to have been awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark Award.

The school received the award at a ceremony at Cambridge University, becoming one of only 60 schools in England to gain World Class designation.

Six Year 13 students, Robyn Wilson, Dominic Corr, Callan Matthews, Hannah Buchanan, Jerin Juby and Matthew Laverick, who were involved in the assessment process, accepted the award on behalf of the school.

The award is unique as it is the students who are assessed, rather than the school itself.

This is based on the idea that if the school is truly world class, then its students should be able to demonstrate this in whatever context they find themselves.

Students are assessed against a skills and competency framework unique to World Class, because it measures young people’s readiness for the world of work and life in 21st Century society.

Alan Hardie, principal at Whitburn CE Academy, said: “Gaining the World Class Schools Quality Mark is a huge achievement for our students. I am delighted that Callan, Dominic, Hannah, Jerin, Matthew and Robyn, were able to represent all of our students at the event.

“They’ve demonstrated through the very rigorous selection processes that they’ve developed World Class knowledge, skills and confidence during their time at Whitburn.

“We are very grateful to Paul Mackings, a former pupil who has attained great success in the world of business, for his very kind donation towards the cost of travel and accommodation. This allowed us to take six students to the award event, giving them a fantastic opportunity to visit a world leading university.”

Jean Mulley, chairman of governors at the school, said: “I am absolutely delighted and extremely proud of our wonderful students on this fantastic achievement.

“To have achieved World Class status is such an honour and to have achieved this accolade purely by their own merits is even more of a distinction.

“The educational environment we foster at Whitburn Church of England Academy has provided these students with the ability and confidence to take their place on this world class platform. We are all extremely proud of them.”

Miranda Perry, director of World Class Schools Quality Mark, said: “The calibre of the students this year was extra-ordinary. Their skills of collaboration, diplomacy, resilience and tenacity were second to none. These are incredible young people, to whom I would trust our future.”

Former student, Paul Mackings, said: “I was inspired by the success of the students it’s such a great achievement, I’m honoured as a former pupil to see Whitburn on the world educational map and it makes me feel immensely proud of the staff and the students.”