School league tables: Government delivers its verdict on South Tyneside schools

The Government has today published new secondary school league tables - with more than half of South Tyneside's schools falling below the new Progress 8 benchmark.

In South Tyneside five of the secondary schools were classed as below average for the benchmark, and a further eight were classed as well below.

Harton Academy students celebrating their A-level success.

The Progress 8 score shows how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications, including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than similar schools and below zero means they made less, but a negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed.

In South Tyneside St Wilfrid's RC College bucked the trend and was the only secondary in the borough to score above average with a Progress 8 score of 0.43, putting it top of the Government's tables for overall performance.

However, when it comes to A-levels, it was Harton Academy which has taken the top overall performance spot with a Progress 8 score - calculated on progress made between the end of key stage 4 and end of A level studies compared to similar students - of 0.11.