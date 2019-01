Schools are ranked by their Progress 8 score, which looks at performance across eight GCSE subjects, compared to Key Stage 2 achievements. Find out more about how the ratings are achieved here. How does your school rate?

1. St Wilfrids RC College Progress 8 score: Above average 0.43.'52 per cent of pupils achieve Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Boldon School Progress 8 score: Average -0.03.'43 per cent of pupils achieve Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. Harton Academy Progress 8 score: Average -0.12.'43 per cent of pupils achieve Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. Jarrow School Progress 8 score: Average -0.16.'37 per cent of pupils achieve Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more