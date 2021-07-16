The three were on a school visit to Sandhaven Beach on Tuesday, July 13, when they got into trouble

The visit from the group of schoolchildren to the beach, a popular place for water sports, saw the RNLI Sandhaven lifeguard team on high alert.

Half of the children attended a local Surf School on the beach, with the other half paddling in the water.

Luke Dixon was monitoring the zone with his binoculars at around 1.30pm when he noticed two children swimming far out in between the black and white chequered flags – a zone solely for watercrafts such as kayaks or surfboards.

As Luke began to enter the water, a trainee teacher swam further towards the children into the deeper water.

The RNLI Sandhaven team of three, with Luke joined by lifeguards Jesse Alexander and Finn Scherczer, quickly entered the water after noticing the two children and their teacher were stuck in a strong rip current.

The team used the rescue boards to usher the casualties past the rip and parallel to the shoreline, before taking them back ashore.

Once the children were ashore, Senior lifeguard Aaron Curle assisted the team in escorting the group of three to the lifeguard base where they underwent a series of medical care checks. After concluding that the two children had taken in large amounts of water, the team of four phoned an ambulance.

Whille waiting for the ambulance, the Sandhaven team gave the two children oxygen to ensure their condition remained stable. Within five minutes the ambulance arrived to assist. Although the children were shaken up, none sustained any serious injuries.

Senior lifeguard Aaron Curle praised the children’s calmness whilst stuck in the rip current.

He said: “The children were great. They ignored their natural instinct to swim towards the shore and instead stayed calm; it was essential that they did not wear themselves out.

“The children followed our Float to Live advice until our RNLI lifeguard team reached them.”

Aaron said if you find yourself stuck in a rip current, stay calm and follow the RNLI’s Float to Live advice:

:: Fight your instinct to thrash around

:: Lean back and extend your arms and legs

:: If needs be, move them around gently to float

:: Float until you can control your breathing

:: Calmly call for help

For more information visit: Rip Currents - Water Safety Advice And Drowning Prevention at rnli.org