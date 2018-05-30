Seafood deli on the lookout for new talent

An award-winning seafood restaurant in South Tyneside is aiming to recruit new staff to its apprenticeship programme.

Latimer’s Seafood Deli & Cafe already has a team of 27 staff and Owners Ailsa and Robert Latimer are looking for a team leader, a fishmonger assistant, a café assistant and a café apprentice to help them drive the thriving business forward.

Robert said: “The North East produces some of the best seafood in the UK and the area has a rich fishing heritage, which we are passionate about supporting.

“Our apprenticeship programme is aimed at passing on our specialist knowledge and expertise to the next generation, ensuring that these skills don’t die out, while also supporting local producers.

“Every member of our growing team of 27 staff is trained by us and each has the opportunity to help out in all areas of the business, from the café to the deli.

Each role is integral to our success, with a love of seafood, a passion to learn and good work ethic being essential.”

Chloe Swinhoe, 16, from Sunderland, who joined team as a fishmonger and shop assistant in November last year, said owners Ailsa and Robert ensure apprentices have the support they need.

She said: “Since starting my apprenticeship I have learned so much about the fishing and the seafood industry in the North East.”

Ailsa Latimer added: “We work closely with the colleges such as Newcastle College and Gateshead College to ensure we offer the right support for our apprentices to successfully complete all aspects of their apprenticeship.”

For more information and to apply, visit http://latimers.com/job-vacancies/