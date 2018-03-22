Seal rests up on the sand at Littlehaven Beach

If you were taking an afternoon stroll at Littlehaven Beach today, you might have spotted a visitor on the sand.

A friendly seal was having a well-deserved rest on the shore and basking in the afternoon sunshine.

The seal at Little Haven. Picture: Julie Marsh.

Read more: Plea to leave seal in peace as it rests up at Sunderland beach

Spotted by Gazette reader Julie Marsh, 28, the animal was putting its flippers up for a little while before heading back to the water.

Julie, from South Shields, contacted the RSPCA as a precaution - but it looks like the animal was making its way back to the sea.

Meanwhile, down the coast at Roker, the public have been urged to leave a seal pup in peace as it rests up at Smugglers Beach.

Taking a rest on the shore. Picture: Julie Marsh.

Thank you to Gazette reader Julie Marsh for sending the pictures and video in to the Gazette. If you have any South Tyneside pictures to share, you can send us them on Facebook or tag us on Twitter.