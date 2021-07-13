South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) joined Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade following a call from HM Coastguard as Northumbria Police launched a search at 2.22am today, Tuesday, July 13.

The man was found safe and well at around 3.15am and passed into the care of the police.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade joined their colleagues from Tynemouth and Northumbria Police as they helped find the missing man.

The charity has issued a reminder in all coastal emergencies people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

