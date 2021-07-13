Search along South Shields coast helps track down missing man

Emergency services worked together to help trace a missing man on the coast during the early hours of today.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:03 am

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) joined Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade following a call from HM Coastguard as Northumbria Police launched a search at 2.22am today, Tuesday, July 13.

Read More

Read More
Great North Run route change ‘major blow’ for landmark South Shields pub the Mar...

The man was found safe and well at around 3.15am and passed into the care of the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade joined their colleagues from Tynemouth and Northumbria Police as they helped find the missing man.

The charity has issued a reminder in all coastal emergencies people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.

Emergency servicesSouth Shields