Search along South Shields coast helps track down missing man
Emergency services worked together to help trace a missing man on the coast during the early hours of today.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:03 am
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) joined Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade following a call from HM Coastguard as Northumbria Police launched a search at 2.22am today, Tuesday, July 13.
The man was found safe and well at around 3.15am and passed into the care of the police.
The charity has issued a reminder in all coastal emergencies people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.