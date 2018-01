Emergency services teams will be carrying out an exercise on the A19 this morning.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are telling the public not to be alarmed if they see it's Urban Search and Rescue Team on the road today.

It will be escorted by Northumbria Police, Durham Police and Cleveland Police.

A spokesman for the fire service, said: "We are carrying out a national incident exercise for potential future incidents demonstrating how we can mobilise at short notice."