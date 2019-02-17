Section of A1 motorway closed after 4x4 and trailer carrying gas cylinder catches fire

A section of the A1 has been closed after a 4x4 vehicle and its trailer carrying a gas cylinder caught fire this afternoon.

It happened on the southbound side of the road between the Bowburn and Bradbury junctions in County Durham.

Officers from Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service are on their way to the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Highways England tweeted: "#A1 southbound J61 #Bowburn to J60 #Bradbury the road is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. #TrafficOfficers on scene.

"@CDDFRS en route."

The organisation has since updated: "This is a 4X4 & trailer that is on fire.

"The vehicle is carrying a gas cylinder so the road is closed at this time whilst fire crews deal with the incident.

"The diversion is to follow the solid circle from J61 & rejoin at J60."