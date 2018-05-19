See adorable dogs marry on same day as Royals

It was a case of puppy love when two adorable dogs tied the knot on same day as the Royal Wedding.

Five-year-old shih tzu Buddy and one-year-old puggle Lilly walked down the aisle at Pooches Cafe in Westoe Road, South Shields, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their vows at Windsor Castle.

The happy couple shih tzu Buddy and puggle Lilly.

The loveable pair of pooches, owned by Hebburn couple Helen and Peter Stoker, have seven puppies together, who took on the role of bridesmaids and groomsmen at the light-hearted ceremony.

Helen, 43, a carer, came up with the quirky idea as a way to mark the occasion of the Royal Wedding and was delighted to see that many of the cafe's customers and their dogs had turned out to watch the spectacle.

She said: "It's all just a bit of light-hearted fun.

"I think it went really well and the dogs were all well behaved.

Shih tzu Buddy and puggle Lilly with their owners Helen and Peter Stoker and their puppies.

"I love going to the cafe as it is a lovely friendly place where you can relax while the dogs play.

"I come every Saturday when I can and thought the doggie wedding would be lovely to coincide with the Royal Wedding.

"Buddy and Lilly have just had seven puppies together so I thought it would be a great laugh and something a bit different, we're not taking it seriously.

"The dog cafe is all about people who love dogs coming together and socializing. "

The specially made wedding cake.

For their big day both Buddy and Lilly were kitted out in a tux and dress, with specially made collars acting as wedding rings.

Ahead of the service, conducted by cafe owner Jan Leighton, the happy couple were groomed by Hannah Bell who runs Pooches Parlour.

While their seven pups; Penny; Princess; Guy; Blue; Daisy; Willow and Lacey, also donned fetching outfits for the occasion.

A special doggie wedding cake and plaque of their paw prints has also been made to mark the occasion.

Shitzu Buddy and Puggle Lilly with their owners Helen and Peter Stoker and their puppies who were bridesmaids and groomsmen.

The service was held as the Royal Wedding was screened live on TV in the cafe.

But the wedding had a much deeper meaning to owner Helen who after surviving breast cancer decided she should seize the day and have as much fun as possible.

Helen added: "Buddy was a gift to me after I recovered from breast cancer and he has been a constant source of joy in the house.

"My son Declan had always wanted a pug, and we got a puggle for him last year.

"When they had the puppies it was a shock, but we have had a lot of help from different people and they have been given to family members.

"After my cancer I know how important it is to live for the day and have a bit of fun."

One of the adorable puppies who took on the role of bridesmaid.

Jan Leighton, 55, who opened Pooches Cafe last year, had organised the event.

She said: "I was approached by my regular customers to do a doggie wedding at the cafe and I said that I would love to

"I think it went well and was just a bit of light-hearted fun."

Pooches Cafe owner Jan Leighton carries out the service at the dog wedding.