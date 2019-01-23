Seminars to be held across South Tyneside to help people stay safe on the internet

Scams used by bogus callers and online fraudsters are being highlighted as part of a major push to help people protect their hard-earned cash.

A series of awareness raising sessions are set to take place across South Tyneside, as part of Safer Internet Day - designed around the borough’s older generation.

As well as highlighting the scams used by cyber criminals, officers from Northumbria Police - supported by South Tyneside Council and other agencies - will also be looking at the tricks used by bogus callers who target their victims either over the phone or by calling at their homes claiming to be providing a trade or service.

Pc Sally College from the Southern Community Engagement Team said: “Unfortunately, older residents of our community can be especially vulnerable to criminals operating in this manner.

“And with the every changing world of the internet they can unknowingly fall victim to online scams.

“These sessions aim to give them the advice and support to know what to look out for when online as well as when on the phone and in the home.

“We would encourage people to visit one of these events as they are a great opportunity to learn the basics about staying safe on the internet and home security - therefore helping to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.”

The first session taking place at The Word will be launched by the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson.

Refreshments will be available at all venues for those taking part and there is no requirement to book in advance.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Internet is a fantastic resource but without the right skills to recognise risks, people can unknowingly put themselves in danger.

“By supporting Safer Internet Day we can help people of all ages to stay safe online and give them the information they need to deal with scams and bogus callers.”

The sessions will take place on:

Monday February 4 - The Word, South Shields, 10am until noon;

Tuesday February 5 - Jarrow Focus, Cambrian Street, 2pm until 4pm;

Thursday February 7 - Boldon CA, New Road, 10am until noon;

Monday February 11 - Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre, 10am until noon;

Tuesday February 12 - Hebburn Central, Glen Street, 10am until noon;

Wednesday February 13 - Age Concern, Beach Road, 10am until noon.

Safer Internet Day takes place on February 5.