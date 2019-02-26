Service to thank efforts of staff and volunteers following closure of St Clare’s Hospice

A thanksgiving service for St Clare’s Hospice will take place to give people in South Tyneside the opportunity to give thanks for its 30 years of service to the community.

The hospice, in Jarrow, announced it has closed after entering into insolvent liquidation last month.

The Chaplaincy of the former St Clare’s Hospice has invited the public to the thanksgiving service for the work of the hospice on Sunday March 24, at 4pm.

Margaret Wright, a former volunteer Chaplain at the hospice, said: “The closure of St Clare’s is a big loss to the community. Let us gather together and give thanks for the past and our hopes for the future.”

The service will take place in St Peter’s Church, in York Avenue.